India's per capita income to surpass $3,000 by 2026 Business Feb 24, 2026

India's per capita income has shot up nearly 10 times since 1981, now reaching $2,700 in 2024.

RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta points out that this growth is actually outpacing the country's overall GDP, an important factor being a decline in population growth, which she says has been, since about 2014, at par with the growth rate in world population.

IMF projections cited by Gupta put per-capita income at $3,051 in 2026 and possibly $4,300+ by 2030.

Some other estimates differ.