India's PFRDA launches ASCEND panel to boost foreign pension investments
Business
India's pension regulator, PFRDA, has launched a new expert panel called ASCEND to level up the National Pension System (NPS) and attract more global investment.
Led by Dinesh Khara of NPS Trust, the committee will look at ways for Indian and foreign pension funds to team up and invest together.
NPS has over 100 million subscribers
With more than 100 million subscribers and $185 billion in assets, NPS is already a big deal.
The ASCEND panel will suggest policies to make it easier for foreign pension funds to invest in India, helping fund major infrastructure projects and giving NPS users more options for growing their savings.
The goal: a stronger, more diverse pension system that benefits everyone down the line.