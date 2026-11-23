India's pharma sector is gearing up for major growth, set to jump from $60 billion now to $130 billion by 2030.

The shift comes as companies focus less on mass-produced generics and more on advanced medicines like biosimilars and new therapies.

This was announced at the CPHI India 2026 event, where leaders highlighted how approximately nine free trade agreements covering 38 nations could open up $100 billion in fresh pharmaceutical trade opportunities.