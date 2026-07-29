India's PLI lifts electronics output to ₹13.11L/cr, Jitin Prasada says
India's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is seriously shaking up electronics manufacturing.
With approximately ₹96,000 crore invested in mobile production, the country saw a 15.8% jump in electronics output this year, hitting ₹13.11 lakh crore.
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada shared these numbers in Parliament, highlighting how government support is turning India into a tech hub.
Smartphones now India's top export
Here's a cool shift: smartphones are now India's top export, beating out even petroleum and gems.
The PLI push has also created around 25 lakh jobs (around 12 lakh just in mobile manufacturing).
Plus, new projects under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme are set to bring in another ₹61,671 crore and 65,040 direct employment opportunities.
Semicon India Programme lines up ₹1.64L/cr
India isn't stopping at phones. There's major action on chips too.
The Semicon India Programme has lined up ₹1.64 lakh crore across 12 semiconductor projects so far, with three already running commercially.
And with Semicon 2.0 rolling out this month (₹1,27,500 crore budget!), expect more focus on chip design and advanced tech soon.