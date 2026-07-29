India's PLI lifts electronics output to ₹13.11L/cr, Jitin Prasada says

India's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is seriously shaking up electronics manufacturing.

With approximately ₹96,000 crore invested in mobile production, the country saw a 15.8% jump in electronics output this year, hitting ₹13.11 lakh crore.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada shared these numbers in Parliament, highlighting how government support is turning India into a tech hub.