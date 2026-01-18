India's power companies finally turn a profit after years of losses

What changed?

Discoms have gotten their act together—cutting technical and commercial losses to 15.04% (down from 22.62% in FY 2013-14), shrinking the gap between what they spend and earn per unit, and selling more energy than before.

New payment rules also helped slash outstanding dues from ₹1.35 lakh crore in 2022 to just under ₹5,000 crore now, with bills getting cleared much faster.