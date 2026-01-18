India's power companies finally turn a profit after years of losses
For the first time since state electricity boards were split up, India's power distribution companies (discoms) have posted a combined profit of ₹2,701 crore for 2024-25.
After years in the red, this marks a big turnaround for the sector.
Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal called it out as a major milestone.
What changed?
Discoms have gotten their act together—cutting technical and commercial losses to 15.04% (down from 22.62% in FY 2013-14), shrinking the gap between what they spend and earn per unit, and selling more energy than before.
New payment rules also helped slash outstanding dues from ₹1.35 lakh crore in 2022 to just under ₹5,000 crore now, with bills getting cleared much faster.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about numbers—it means more reliable electricity for many consumers and opens doors for $500 billion in new investments over the next seven years.
As Minister Manohar Lal put it, these changes are key to powering up India's future.