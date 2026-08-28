India's Power Ministry allows on-site battery storage for renewable energy
Big update from India's Ministry of Power: renewable energy companies can now store unused (curtailed) electricity in on-site batteries and sell it to any entity through power exchanges or other arrangements:
no more waiting for a no-objection certificate from the procurer under the existing power sale agreement.
The goal? Make sure green energy doesn't go to waste and help developers earn more from their projects.
Merchant battery storage converts curtailed power
This change comes after developers raised concerns about losing around 90% of the power scheduled under T-GNA in the northern region because the grid couldn't handle it.
Now, with the option to use merchant battery storage, companies can finally turn that lost energy into real value, making renewable projects more practical and profitable across India.