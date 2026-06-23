India's PPFAS Flexi Cap raises IT stake despite AI fears
India's largest actively managed equity fund, PPFAS Flexi Cap ($14.9 billion), is actually increasing its investment in IT stocks, even though many are anxious about AI shaking up the outsourcing industry.
Chief Investment Officer for equities Rajeev Thakkar feels the fears are overblown, and sees real opportunities for growth and good deals in tech companies.
PPFAS Flexi Cap holds 19% IT
The NSE Nifty IT Index has dropped over 27% this year (its worst run since 2008), but PPFAS Flexi Cap now has about 19% of its portfolio in IT, with top picks like Infosys and HCL Tech.
Despite recent struggles, the fund's long-term returns have been strong (nearly 17.8% over the past decade).
Thakkar says they're focused on "cash-flow generating businesses" with solid value, even as foreign investors pull money out of Indian markets.