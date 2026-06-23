India's PPFAS Flexi Cap raises IT stake despite AI fears

PPFAS Flexi Cap holds 19% IT

The NSE Nifty IT Index has dropped over 27% this year (its worst run since 2008), but PPFAS Flexi Cap now has about 19% of its portfolio in IT, with top picks like Infosys and HCL Tech.

Despite recent struggles, the fund's long-term returns have been strong (nearly 17.8% over the past decade).

Thakkar says they're focused on "cash-flow generating businesses" with solid value, even as foreign investors pull money out of Indian markets.