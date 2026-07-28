India's private space startups: $113 million this year, $871 million since 2021
Business
India's private space startups just pulled in $113 million this year, pushing total investments since 2021 to a huge $871 million.
The sector's seen some ups and downs: funding dipped to $72 million in 2024, peaked at $200 million last year, and is bouncing back now.
Over 241 funding rounds have helped 72 startups get off the ground.
About 75% of space startups struggle
Bengaluru leads the pack for investments, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai.
But most of the cash is going to just a handful of big names like Skyroot Aerospace and Pixxel: 10 companies have snagged nearly two-thirds of all funding.
Even with all this growth, about 75% of space startups are still struggling to raise money, which might mean we'll see some merging or shake-ups soon.