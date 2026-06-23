India's PSBs turn to AI and automation to stay lean

SS Mundra: PSB profits nearly tripled

By centralizing operations and merging banks, PSBs have cut costs and boosted productivity.

These moves have also made them more profitable (Mundra points out that between FY22 and FY26, PSBs nearly tripled their profits thanks to fewer bad loans and smarter processes).

While traditional recruitment continues, Khara notes that PSBs now look for specialists in AI and digital banking, balancing tech upgrades with their mission of financial inclusion across India.