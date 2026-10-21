India's public sector banks begin AI upgrades under EASE 8.0
India's public sector banks are rolling out major upgrades, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and tighter cybersecurity as part of the EASE₹ise 8.0 reforms.
Announced by the Indian Banks's Association, these changes aim to make banking faster, smarter, and more accessible, think AI-powered loan approvals, digital-first processes, and stronger risk management to keep your money safe.
Generative AI and resiliency operations centres
Banks will use generative AI and set up Resiliency Operations Centres (ROCs) to handle disruptions smoothly.
The reforms also promise easier access for people with disabilities and support for MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises).
With more than 50 reform initiatives across themes like innovation and customer experience, expect smoother digital services and a more user-friendly banking vibe soon.