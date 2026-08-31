India's Q1 GDP estimate due today, CNBC-TV18 poll forecasts 7.5%
Business
India's first-quarter GDP estimate is due today, and everyone's watching to see how the economy is bouncing back.
The CNBC-TV18 poll expects growth at 7.5%, but there's talk it could be even higher.
India GDP results could shape markets
This data will show how much people are spending, how much the government is spending, and how global trends are affecting us.
Analysts say these results could shape market moods, influence investors, and even impact future policy decisions, so yes, it's a big deal if you follow what's happening with India's economy.