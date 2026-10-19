India's Q3 2026 smartphone shipments fall 26% to 35.8 million

Samsung stayed on top with 6.7 million phones shipped, mostly thanks to its Galaxy A series and premium models.

Vivo came in close, but still saw a steep drop, while OPPO and Xiaomi also struggled.

Apple rounded out the top five at 3.9 million units.

Chinese brands overall lost ground too; their combined market share slid from 75% last year to 68%, partly because Diwali sales didn't give them the usual boost this time around.