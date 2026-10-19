India's Q3 2026 smartphone shipments fall 26% to 35.8 million
Business
India's smartphone market just hit its lowest point since 2016, with shipments falling 26% year-over-year in Q3 2026; only 35.8 million units made it out.
Rising prices and more cautious spending have a lot of people holding onto their old phones longer instead of upgrading.
Samsung leads India with 6.7 million shipments
Samsung stayed on top with 6.7 million phones shipped, mostly thanks to its Galaxy A series and premium models.
Vivo came in close, but still saw a steep drop, while OPPO and Xiaomi also struggled.
Apple rounded out the top five at 3.9 million units.
Chinese brands overall lost ground too; their combined market share slid from 75% last year to 68%, partly because Diwali sales didn't give them the usual boost this time around.