India's quick commerce $10B-$11B market could hit $70B by 2030

E-grocery fivefold growth since 2020

Since 2020, e-grocery has grown five times bigger and now covers 1.5% of all grocery sales (even higher in metros).

Q-commerce is expected to drive almost half of e-retail's growth over the next five years.

To keep up, more than 7,000 micro-fulfillment centers have popped up, mostly in big cities, but expanding beyond metros comes with challenges like smaller orders and lower profits.

Even so, the future for fast deliveries looks bright.