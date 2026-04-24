India's quick commerce $10B-$11B market could hit $70B by 2030
India's quick commerce (Q-commerce) scene is growing at lightning speed, doubling every year lately.
Right now, it's worth about $10 billion to $11 billion, but a new report says it could hit $70 billion by 2030.
This boom is fueled by crowded cities, low manpower and real estate costs, and more people starting to shop for groceries online.
E-grocery fivefold growth since 2020
Since 2020, e-grocery has grown five times bigger and now covers 1.5% of all grocery sales (even higher in metros).
Q-commerce is expected to drive almost half of e-retail's growth over the next five years.
To keep up, more than 7,000 micro-fulfillment centers have popped up, mostly in big cities, but expanding beyond metros comes with challenges like smaller orders and lower profits.
Even so, the future for fast deliveries looks bright.