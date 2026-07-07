India's quick commerce will grow 40% in 2026 to ₹1.08L/cr
Business
India's quick commerce scene is on fire, with the market set to grow 40% year-over-year in 2026 and reach ₹1.08 lakh crore by 2026.
That's way faster than the rest of digital shopping, thanks to speedy delivery services making it easier than ever to get what you need, fast.
Blinkit Instamart Zepto hit 5,000+ locations
Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto have ramped up their network locations from 3,405 last year to more than 5,000 now to keep up with demand.
But while cities are seeing rapid growth, rural FMCG markets are struggling with inflation and a weak monsoon (rainfall was down 46% between June 4 and June 22), which could slow growth there.