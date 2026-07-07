India's quick commerce will grow 40% in 2026 to ₹1.08L/cr

Blinkit Instamart Zepto hit 5,000+ locations

Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto have ramped up their network locations from 3,405 last year to more than 5,000 now to keep up with demand.

But while cities are seeing rapid growth, rural FMCG markets are struggling with inflation and a weak monsoon (rainfall was down 46% between June 4 and June 22), which could slow growth there.