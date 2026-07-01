India's RBI allows banks to finance takeovers up to 75% Business Jul 01, 2026

Big update from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI): starting June 2026, banks in India can now directly fund corporate takeovers, a job that used to be mostly for private lenders.

There are some guardrails, though: banks can only finance up to 75% of the deal, and buyers need to put in their own money too.

The RBI says this is all about keeping things stable while still helping companies grow.