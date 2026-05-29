India's RBI sees 6.9% GDP 2026-27, warns of global risks
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) thinks India's economy will stay strong, projecting a 6.9% GDP growth for 2026-27.
But it is also waving a caution flag: global issues like conflicts in West Asia, high energy prices, and financial market ups and downs could slow things down.
India growth 7.6% and inflation 2.1%
India's economy grew by 7.6% in FY 2025-26, the fastest among major economies, thanks to people spending more, solid investments, and government support for manufacturing.
Inflation dropped sharply to 2.1%, mostly because food prices eased up.
Still, the RBI is keeping an eye on geopolitical tensions and supply chain hiccups that could impact us here at home.