India's RBI sees 6.9% GDP 2026-27, warns of global risks

India growth 7.6% and inflation 2.1%

India's economy grew by 7.6% in FY 2025-26, the fastest among major economies, thanks to people spending more, solid investments, and government support for manufacturing.

Inflation dropped sharply to 2.1%, mostly because food prices eased up.

Still, the RBI is keeping an eye on geopolitical tensions and supply chain hiccups that could impact us here at home.