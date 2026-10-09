India's RDI 1L/cr fund to pick over a dozen VCs
Big news for India's tech scene: the ₹1 lakh crore RDI Fund is about to pick over a dozen venture capital firms by the end of October 2026, aiming to supercharge the country's deeptech startups.
Abhay Karandikar from NITI Aayog shared that 163 applications came in from VC and research groups, with final picks coming by the end of this month.
RDI fund has committed 2,900 cr
The fund, approved by the cabinet in July 2025 for a six-year run, will invest as a limited partner alongside private VCs and top research institutes like IITs, covering up to half of the capital needed.
Already, ₹2,900 crore has been committed across 35 projects out of more than 230 proposals since April.
The big goal? Attract more private investment and help Indian deeptech innovation grow faster than ever.