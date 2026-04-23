India's real estate draws $5.1 billion institutional investment, up 72%
Business
India's real estate just had a strong start to 2026, pulling in $5.1 billion in institutional investment during the first quarter.
That's a 72% jump from last year and up 53% from the previous quarter, showing how strong the sector is, even with global economic ups and downs.
Indian real estate 96% domestically funded
Nearly all this money, about 96%, came from Indian investors. Developers led with a big chunk of investments, while REITs put in more than $2 billion.
Experts say local players are stepping up earlier, especially in land and income-generating assets, which is helping projects finish faster and making the market more stable for everyone involved.