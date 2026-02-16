India's real estate market to touch ₹88 lakh crore by 2030

The sector isn't just about buildings—it's expected to create almost 100 million jobs by 2030, up from 70 million now, especially in construction, sales, and design. With rising private equity and institutional investments, cities like Mumbai , Hyderabad , and Bengaluru are expected to see increased activity.

Real estate will be key for India's developed economy vision

Leaders say real estate will be key for India's dream of becoming a developed economy by 2047—providing homes, workspaces, and infrastructure while driving GDP growth.

As Naredco President Parveen Jain puts it: "Real estate is where national ambition becomes real, through homes that anchor dignity, workplaces that power productivity and infrastructure that enables mobility and opportunity. In that sense, the sector is not only shaping assets, but also outcomes."