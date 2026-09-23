India's REIT market surges to $17.7 billion, overtakes Hong Kong

REITs let you invest in commercial properties (like offices) without needing to actually buy a building.

You can grab REIT units on stock exchanges or go for mutual funds and ETFs that focus on real estate for extra diversity.

With new players like Knowledge Realty Trust joining the scene and demand from multinational occupiers and the continued expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), India's REIT space is growing fast, making it an interesting option if you're curious about investing in real estate beyond stocks.