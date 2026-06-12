India's retail inflation 3.93% in May near RBI comfort zone

Grocery, transport and jewelry prices rose

Food costs led the way, with grocery prices up 4.78% and eating out costing 5.77% more than last year.

Transport services also got hit by higher oil prices and global tensions, rising 7.63%.

Jewelry saw a huge spike too, up 56.35%, thanks to gold prices reacting to global uncertainty.

Meanwhile, things like car prices actually dropped, so not everything is going up.