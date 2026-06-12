India's retail inflation 3.93% in May near RBI comfort zone
India's retail inflation crept up to 3.93% in May, getting close to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comfort zone of 4%.
The jump, biggest in over a year, was mainly because food, transport, and jewelry got pricier last month.
Grocery, transport and jewelry prices rose
Food costs led the way, with grocery prices up 4.78% and eating out costing 5.77% more than last year.
Transport services also got hit by higher oil prices and global tensions, rising 7.63%.
Jewelry saw a huge spike too, up 56.35%, thanks to gold prices reacting to global uncertainty.
Meanwhile, things like car prices actually dropped, so not everything is going up.
RBI monitors oil and monsoon risks
Looking ahead, swings in oil prices and unpredictable monsoons could keep inflation on edge for a while longer.
The RBI is keeping an eye on things as it tries to balance stable prices with economic growth.