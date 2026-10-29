India's retail inflation 5.54% in September, food at 7.74%
Business
Retail inflation in India hit 5.54% in September 2026, up from 4.83% in August 2026, mostly because food got pricier: food inflation surged to 7.74%.
Rising global energy costs (thanks to the West Asia conflict) have also pushed up prices at home, making everyday essentials a bit tougher on the wallet.
GST collections steady, policymakers flag risks
Even with these price hikes, India's economy is still showing strength: GST collections and car sales are holding up well.
But with crude oil getting costlier and uncertainty around this year's crops, policymakers say it'll take smart moves to keep growth on track while keeping inflation in check, especially with festival demand and global tensions in the mix.