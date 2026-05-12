India's retail inflation climbs to 3.48% as food prices jump
Business
India's retail inflation climbed to 3.48% in April, its highest in four months and just below the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target.
The main reason? Food prices jumped, with grocery bills rising faster than last month.
Weaker monsoon and high oil prices
Unpredictable weather and expensive energy are making things pricier.
The weather department says the monsoon might be weaker this year, and a possible Super El Nino could hurt crops and food supply.
On top of that, oil prices are still high: India paid an average of $105 per barrel in May, way above FY26's average of $77.