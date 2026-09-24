India's retail market expected to reach ₹210-215L/cr by 2035
Business
India's retail scene is booming, with the market expected to reach a massive ₹210 to 215 lakh crore by 2035.
To keep pace, retailers are shifting focus to behind-the-scenes tech: think smarter supply chains and better inventory systems.
Tech spending in this space could more than double by FY30, hitting up to $12 billion.
Industry leaders call back-end upgrades essential
At a recent industry event, leaders made it clear, back-end upgrades aren't just nice-to-have: they're essential for growth.
Lacoste India saw sales jump after revamping its warehouse and order systems.
As one panelist said, "The success of an agent depends on the data quality and not on the AI world."
For today's retailers juggling more stores and online orders, strong back-end tech is quickly becoming the real MVP.