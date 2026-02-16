India's retail market to reach ₹210-215tn by 2035: Report
India's retail scene is on a major growth streak, expected to jump from ₹90-95 trillion in 2025 to ₹210-215 trillion by 2035, according to a new report.
The big drivers? More people shopping online, changing lifestyles, and a growing demand for convenience.
Key trends include more online shopping, changing demographics
Gen Z is an important cohort in retail spending, and more women joining the workforce is a noted demographic trend, alongside a growing demand for easy, fast options.
AI-led commerce is poised to scale rapidly; the report projects India's retail market to more than double by 2035.
Brands are adapting to these changes, but it's a work in progress
To keep up with these shifts, brands are tailoring their strategies for different parts of India ("Bharat" vs "India") and focusing on what local shoppers actually need.
The most successful ones are those who match smart insights with real action.