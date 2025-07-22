Next Article
India's retail sales jumped 8% inJanuary
Retail sales across India climbed 8% in June compared to last year, says the Retailers Association of India.
The biggest push came from apparel and sports gear, both up by 10%.
Other popular categories like electronics, jewelry, and fast food also saw solid growth.
Regional trends vary across the country
Not every region saw the same gains.
West India topped the charts with a 10% boost, North followed at 9%, while South hit 7%. East India trailed with just a 4% rise.
So where you shop might say a lot about local trends!
Retailers are already looking forward to festive season
With May already showing strong numbers, retailers are feeling upbeat about the upcoming festival rush starting late August.
RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan summed it up: steady spending on essentials hints at a healthier market.