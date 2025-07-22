Tata, Google, Infosys are India's most desirable employers in 2025 Business Jul 22, 2025

Tata Group, Google India, and Infosys are the top picks for Indian job seekers in 2025, says the latest Randstad report.

Young professionals are drawn to companies with strong reputations, good pay, and a sense of purpose. Tata Group stands out for financial stability and career growth.

Other big names in the top 10 include Samsung, JPMorgan Chase, IBM, Wipro, Reliance Industries, Dell Technologies, and SBI—the only public sector bank on the list.