India's ₹1tn RDI fund to appoint new 2nd-level managers

India's massive Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund, worth ₹1 trillion, is about to get a fresh batch of second-level fund managers.

These will be chosen from venture capital firms and other alternate investment funds (AIFs) with a past history of investing in growing companies.

Jyoti Sharma, who leads the RDI Cell, says an empowered group of secretaries and an exclusive committee will take the final decision on a merit-based basis.