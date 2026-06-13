India's ₹3.31L/cr microfinance vulnerable to El Nino, West Asia tensions

Loan disbursements hit 8-quarter high

Despite these risks, the sector showed strong growth by March 2026: loan disbursements hit an eight-quarter high, and unpaid loans dropped sharply.

A ₹20,000 crore credit guarantee scheme was also extended to help out.

Still, Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN) CEO Alok Misra says banks need to step up support: "Recent extension of the scheme till August 2026 will allow sufficient time for utilization," and "It is time for banks to come forward and actively support the cause of financial inclusion," he urged.