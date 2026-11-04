India's ₹500cr+ factories produced 62.1% of gross output fiscal 2025
Here's a wild stat: just 3.6% of India's operating factories powered 62.1% of the registered factory sector's gross output in fiscal 2025.
These mega-factories, each with annual output of ₹500 crore or more, also held most of the sector's fixed capital and added value.
Despite being such a small group, they provided nearly a third of all factory jobs and close to half the total salaries paid out.
India's small ₹1cr factories 0.08% output
On the flip side, smaller factories (with annual output up to ₹1 crore) made up almost one-fifth of operating units but barely moved the needle, contributing just 0.08% to gross output and employing only a tiny fraction of workers.
Meanwhile, big players with plant and machinery valued at ₹10 crore or more dominated both investments and employment, highlighting just how uneven things are in India's manufacturing scene.