India's rupee hits record above 96 per dollar, RBI intervenes

India's current account deficit widens

The falling rupee means imports cost more, so sectors like cashew processing in Kerala are struggling: more than 80% have shut down.

Students abroad are feeling the pinch with higher expenses.

Foreign investors have dumped more than $20 billion in Indian stocks, and India's current account deficit is widening because of costly energy imports, raising worries about a big balance-of-payments gap.

PM Modi is asking people to cut back on gold buys and foreign trips to help reduce dollar demand.