India's Russian oil imports fell 21% to 1.56 million bpd
India's Russian oil imports dropped by 21% in April, falling to 1.56 million barrels a day after a Ukrainian strike disrupted supplies.
This comes just a month after hitting an all-time high, showing how global events can quickly shake up where India gets its energy.
India boosts West Asia imports
Indian Oil Corporation led the pack for Russian oil buys, but overall numbers were down: Bharat Petroleum saw its intake drop by 38%.
To keep up with demand, India boosted imports from West Asia: Saudi shipments jumped 23%, UAE supplies nearly tripled, and Iranian oil made a comeback thanks to a US waiver. Even Venezuela is back in the mix after a year away.
Still, total crude imports dipped slightly from March as India keeps adjusting its energy strategy amid global uncertainty.