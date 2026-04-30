India's Russian oil imports fell 21% to 1.56 million bpd

India boosts West Asia imports

Indian Oil Corporation led the pack for Russian oil buys, but overall numbers were down: Bharat Petroleum saw its intake drop by 38%.

To keep up with demand, India boosted imports from West Asia: Saudi shipments jumped 23%, UAE supplies nearly tripled, and Iranian oil made a comeback thanks to a US waiver. Even Venezuela is back in the mix after a year away.

Still, total crude imports dipped slightly from March as India keeps adjusting its energy strategy amid global uncertainty.