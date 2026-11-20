India's scotch imports from UK surge fivefold after India-UK FTA
India's bulk Scotch whisky imports from the UK surged more than fivefold to $59.28 million between April and September, with most of that spike happening right after the new India-UK free trade agreement kicked in on July 15.
The deal made it easier and cheaper for Indian companies to bring in Scotch, and demand has clearly taken off.
Indian customs question scotch classification
The trade agreement was supposed to cut import duties on UK Scotch from a whopping 150% down to 75%, with plans to lower them even more over the next decade.
But now there's a snag: customs officials are questioning how some high-strength Scotch is classified, which could mess with those tariff breaks.
The commerce ministry is talking things out with customs, hoping to keep the benefits rolling for everyone who enjoys a good dram.