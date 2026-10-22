India's SEBI exempts extra margins for early pay-in trades

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just rolled out a new rule that makes life simpler for traders and brokers.

Now, if you sell shares and use the early pay-in (EPI) option, basically handing over your shares before the usual deadline, you won't have to cough up extra margins for new trades within that EPI amount.

The idea is to ease the cash crunch for brokers, while still keeping risk checks in place.