India's SEBI seeks simpler, cheaper listing route for SMEs
Business
SEBI is looking to make it simpler and cheaper for small and medium businesses (SMEs) to go public.
Right now, high costs from market making and an underwriting system that is not working effectively are making it tough for these companies to join the stock market.
A working group just shared a report highlighting these challenges.
SEBI to consult on SME rules
To fix this, SEBI will soon release a consultation paper asking for feedback on new, SME-friendly rules.
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the current system puts too much financial pressure on smaller firms.
SEBI is also thinking about updating portfolio management rules to boost India's global role in fund management, since earlier tweaks like raising lot sizes haven't really helped.