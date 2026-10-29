India's SEBI to relax FPI rules, Tuhin Kanta Pandey says
SEBI, India's market regulator, is planning to relax the rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to make things simpler and more in line with global standards.
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said a consultation paper will be out, aiming to cut down on paperwork and help international funds feel more at home in the Indian market.
SEBI eases FPIs onboarding, compliance onerous
SEBI has already made digital onboarding smoother for FPIs but admits some compliance requirements remain more onerous than those in other major jurisdictions.
Now, it is not actively considering letting stock exchanges list themselves, a move allowed in some jurisdictions but new for India.
Plus, SEBI is reviewing how IPOs work.
As Pandey put it, "You have to invest very heavily in technology today, and the technological requirements will only grow manifold."