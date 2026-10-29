India's SEBI to relax FPI rules, Tuhin Kanta Pandey says

SEBI has already made digital onboarding smoother for FPIs but admits some compliance requirements remain more onerous than those in other major jurisdictions.

Now, it is not actively considering letting stock exchanges list themselves, a move allowed in some jurisdictions but new for India.

Plus, SEBI is reviewing how IPOs work.

As Pandey put it, "You have to invest very heavily in technology today, and the technological requirements will only grow manifold."