India's semiconductor industry to reach $300 billion by 2035
India's semiconductor industry is on track to nearly triple in size, jumping from about $45-50 billion in FY2024-25 to $120 billion by 2030 and a massive $300 billion by 2035.
This surge comes from more AI, smarter cars, bigger data centers, and a growing electronics scene.
Chips made in India
By 2035, more than 60% of India's chip demand could be met by homegrown factories, meaning less reliance on imports.
Supported by the India Semiconductor Mission, the semiconductor sector has attracted over $19 billion across 10 approved projects and is predicted to attract an additional $50 billion in capital investment over the next five years.
Job opportunities in the sector
The sector is expected to create about 2 million jobs by 2035, with opportunities in manufacturing, design, and across the supply chain.
To keep up, India will need to train about 400,000-500,000 skilled professionals each year, so if you're into tech, this space is worth watching.