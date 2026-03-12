India's semiconductor journey begins: 4 new chip plants start production

Micron's plant to produce 14 million chips weekly

Chips power everything from AI to cars and smartphones, so this is huge for India's tech future.

The new factories will pump out millions of chips every day: Micron alone aims for 14 million units a week, while Tata's Assam plant can make over 50 million chips daily for the auto industry.

This push is part of the India Semiconductor Mission (launch year not stated in the source), which has drawn nearly $90 billion in investment commitments and trained thousands of engineers.