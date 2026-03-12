India's semiconductor journey begins: 4 new chip plants start production
India is about to start making its own semiconductors in a big way.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just confirmed that four new plants, Kaynes Semicon, CG Power, Micron Technology, and Tata Electronics, will kick off commercial production this year.
Three of them have already begun pilot runs.
Micron's plant to produce 14 million chips weekly
Chips power everything from AI to cars and smartphones, so this is huge for India's tech future.
The new factories will pump out millions of chips every day: Micron alone aims for 14 million units a week, while Tata's Assam plant can make over 50 million chips daily for the auto industry.
This push is part of the India Semiconductor Mission (launch year not stated in the source), which has drawn nearly $90 billion in investment commitments and trained thousands of engineers.
India aims to reduce import dependency, become global chip hub
By building these plants, India wants to cut its reliance on imports and become a major player in the global chip game.
With the market expected to hit $100 to $110 billion (year not stated in the source), these moves could put Indian-made tech at the heart of everything from AI tools to electric vehicles—and open up fresh opportunities for young talent across the country.