India's semiconductor market to hit $103B by 2030
India's semiconductor market is set to skyrocket to $103 billion by 2030, fueled by the rise of AI, electric vehicles, and defense tech.
Data centers are also getting a major upgrade—capacity could jump from 1.5GW to 9GW in the same period.
But here's the thing: most semiconductor equipment and materials are imported, so local manufacturing has some catching up to do.
Local supply chains needed to support growth
Even with all this growth, over 90% of India's semiconductor materials and equipment come from abroad.
Venture capitalists are betting on building out local supply chains instead of expensive factories for now.
There are plenty of design engineers here, but not enough product managers or applications engineers—which makes it tough to build a fully homegrown chip industry.
The recent IndiaAI Mission rolling out 38,000 GPUs shows just how fast demand is rising—now it's up to local players to step up and fill the gap.