India's semiconductor mission 2.0 now targets HBM for AI centers
Business
India is stepping up its chip game with India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, now focusing on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) tech, the stuff powering AI data centers worldwide.
The aim? To help India become a bigger player in the global chip supply chain by building expertise in advanced memory packaging.
Micron opens $2.5B Gujarat memory plant
Right now, South Korean giants SK Hynix and Samsung, plus U.S.-based Micron, control over 90% of the HBM market.
Micron has already set up a $2.5 billion facility in Gujarat to process memory chips, with plans to boost production by 2027.
While HBM chips aren't rolling out from India just yet, this move signals a big step toward making India a serious contender in the global semiconductor scene.