India's semiconductor mission 2.0 now targets HBM for AI centers

Micron opens $2.5B Gujarat memory plant

Right now, South Korean giants SK Hynix and Samsung, plus U.S.-based Micron, control over 90% of the HBM market.

Micron has already set up a $2.5 billion facility in Gujarat to process memory chips, with plans to boost production by 2027.

While HBM chips aren't rolling out from India just yet, this move signals a big step toward making India a serious contender in the global semiconductor scene.