India's semiconductor mission expands with 4 new projects

New projects to boost local manufacturing and create skilled jobs

Two of the new projects will set up shop in Bhubaneswar, Odisha—one building India's first commercial compound semiconductor fab, and another focused on advanced chip packaging.

Andhra Pradesh will get a facility for mobile and automotive electronics (teaming up with a South Korean partner), while Punjab's Mohali sees an expansion in manufacturing.

It's all part of India's push to become a global chip hub and support the Atmanirbhar Bharat goal—creating a talent pool that will serve global industry.