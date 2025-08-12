Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer posts slight profit bump

CEO Alagh on early monsoon's impact

CEO Varun Alagh pointed to an early monsoon hurting sunscreen sales, saying it knocked about 200 basis points off growth.

To bounce back, Honasa is now focusing on just five core product categories (think shampoo, face serum, suncare, moisturizer, and baby care) instead of spreading itself thin across 24 lines.

They've also shifted to direct distribution in 50 cities after online demand slowed down—a move intended to stabilize sales, with profits recovering by December despite a big inventory hit earlier in September.

The goal: keep margins steady at around 7% this year and improve them bit by bit going forward.