NMDC boosts iron ore output by 30% in Q1FY26
NMDC, India's big state-owned mining company, just boosted its iron ore production by 30% in April-June 2025—reaching almost 12 million tons.
Sales also climbed 14% compared to last year's first quarter.
So, more iron ore is moving out to meet the country's steel demand.
NMDC's chairman on operational excellence
Even with all that extra production and higher turnover (up to ₹6,634 crore from ₹5,378 crore last year), NMDC's net profit slipped slightly to ₹1,969 crore.
The company credits its steady performance to new tech and better facilities.
Chairman Amitava Mukherjee emphasized that a focus on operational excellence is helping NMDC keep up with India's growing needs for steel.