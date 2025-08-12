NMDC boosts iron ore output by 30% in Q1FY26

NMDC's chairman on operational excellence

Even with all that extra production and higher turnover (up to ₹6,634 crore from ₹5,378 crore last year), NMDC's net profit slipped slightly to ₹1,969 crore.

The company credits its steady performance to new tech and better facilities.

Chairman Amitava Mukherjee emphasized that a focus on operational excellence is helping NMDC keep up with India's growing needs for steel.