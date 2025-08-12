Next Article
Paytm Payments Bank gets RBI nod for online payment aggregation
Paytm Payments Bank just got an in-principle nod from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act as an Online Payment Aggregator.
Announced today, this approval means Paytm can handle certain online payments—though it doesn't cover 'pay-out' transactions through escrow accounts.
The green light comes with some conditions: Paytm has to stick closely to RBI's rules from 2020 and 2021.
Conditions attached to the approval
To keep this approval, Paytm Payments Bank needs to complete a full system and cyber security audit within six months, using a certified auditor.
They also have to follow strict data storage rules (from way back in 2018) and meet shareholding guidelines set in 2022.
If they don't tick all these boxes, they could lose their new status.