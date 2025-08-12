NMDC shines with 24.5% revenue growth in Q1 FY26

Even though total expenses shot up by 38%, net profit nudged up to ₹1,968 crore (beating predictions), and EBITDA hit ₹2,478 crore. Margins dipped compared to last year but stayed above what experts expected.

NMDC's stock price ticks up on BSE

After announcing these results, NMDC's stock price ticked up on the BSE.

The company is aiming for even bigger production—55.4 million tons this year—to ride India's growing steel demand.

If you're curious about how big industries adapt and grow despite challenges like rising costs, this is a real-world example worth following.