Uber Freight CEO joins self-driving truck startup Waabi

Lior Ron, CEO of Uber Freight, is leaving to become Chief Operating Officer at Waabi—a Toronto startup building AI-powered self-driving trucks. Announced today (August 12, 2025), Ron will help Waabi get its fully autonomous trucks rolling on Texas highways by the end of this year.

Ron's experience could help Waabi accelerate its trucking efforts Waabi is moving from research to real-world trucking, and Ron's track record—he scaled Uber Freight into a $5 billion business—could speed things up.

The company uses advanced simulation tech to safely train its software, aiming to make freight safer and more efficient in an industry that's tough and expensive.

Ron's Otto connection remains strong Ron co-founded Otto (the self-driving truck startup Uber bought in 2016).

While he takes on the new gig at Waabi, he'll still chair Uber Freight and steer Waabi's growth strategy.