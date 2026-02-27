India's semiconductor push: 2 more memory chip plants to start
India's push into chipmaking is picking up speed—after Micron's new plant in Gujarat, two more semiconductor factories are about to start commercial production.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the news at the Rising Bharat Summit 2026, noting the plants will manufacture memory and storage products to support rising global demand, particularly for AI, and saying India will meet talent shortfalls.
India is stepping up as a serious player in tech
This wave of new plants is set to create thousands of jobs—Micron's facility alone promises 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect positions—and boost opportunities for young engineers and tech talent.
With a fourth plant expected by December 2026, India is stepping up as a serious player in the global tech supply chain.
The move could attract foreign investment and help power everything from AI to smartphones right here at home.