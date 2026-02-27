India's semiconductor push: 2 more memory chip plants to start

India is stepping up as a serious player in tech

This wave of new plants is set to create thousands of jobs—Micron's facility alone promises 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect positions—and boost opportunities for young engineers and tech talent.

With a fourth plant expected by December 2026, India is stepping up as a serious player in the global tech supply chain.

The move could attract foreign investment and help power everything from AI to smartphones right here at home.