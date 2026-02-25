India's semiconductor sector seeks skilled engineers amid recruitment drive
Business
India's chip sector is on a major recruitment drive, with companies like Micron, AMD, and L&T Semiconductor looking for specialized talent in chip design and AI.
The push comes as the government rolls out the next phase of its Semiconductor Mission, backed by a ₹1,000 crore budget boost to ramp up local manufacturing and innovation.
Need for low-power architecture expertise
Despite all the buzz, there's still a real shortage of skilled engineers—especially for advanced chip design and system integration roles.
Micron India's Jhansi Potham points out that expertise in areas like low-power architecture is badly needed to keep things moving forward.
Right now, over 3,400 jobs are open in this space—and demand is only set to grow as government support and industry demand increase.