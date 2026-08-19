India's semiconductor startups raised $76.8 million in H1 across 13 deals
Business
India's semiconductor startups pulled in $76.8 million across 13 deals in just the first half of 2026, already accounting for 81% of last year's total.
It's a clear sign that investors are betting big on India's chip scene and its growing importance.
India's semiconductor startups $8.8 million per-deal average
Funding for these startups has jumped every year since 2022, but what really stands out is the average investment size: it's now $8.8 million per deal, nearly triple what it was two years ago.