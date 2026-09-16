India's Sensex and Nifty rebound despite high oil, foreign selling
After a rough session earlier, India's Sensex and Nifty made a comeback on Wednesday, September 16, 2026:
Sensex went up 244.02 points to 74,293.25 and Nifty rose 77.20 points to 23,201.85.
This rebound happened even as global worries like high oil prices and foreign investors pulling out kept things tense.
US Fed decision could shift markets
Stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, and HCL Tech helped lift the mood, while InterGlobe Aviation and Tata Steel slipped.
Oil prices eased slightly but stayed high at $108.1 per barrel.
Asian markets were mostly upbeat, but US stocks finished lower while foreign investors sold ₹2,977.86 crore worth of Indian shares.
With the US Federal Reserve set to announce its policy soon, experts say global market vibes (including in India) could shift quickly.