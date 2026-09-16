India's Sensex and Nifty rebound despite high oil, foreign selling

Stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, and HCL Tech helped lift the mood, while InterGlobe Aviation and Tata Steel slipped.

Oil prices eased slightly but stayed high at $108.1 per barrel.

Asian markets were mostly upbeat, but US stocks finished lower while foreign investors sold ₹2,977.86 crore worth of Indian shares.

With the US Federal Reserve set to announce its policy soon, experts say global market vibes (including in India) could shift quickly.